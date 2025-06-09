Naivakabula unfazed by overseas experience

[Source: File]

Fijian boxer Tevita Naivakabula says he is ready for the challenge of facing Mohammed Nafiz when the two meet at this Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva.

Naivakabula enters the bout aware of his opponent’s overseas boxing experience but insists it will not affect his confidence heading into fight night.

“I have been preparing well. I heard he has spent time fighting overseas, but that will not take anything away from me because I’ve been preparing well too.”

The local boxer says he is grateful for the opportunity to test himself against a quality opponent and expects a competitive contest.

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“I am also grateful to be given a chance to fight him. I don’t really know him and how he fights, but I know he has also prepared well and it will be a good fight.”

While Naivakabula has only seen limited footage of Nafiz, he believes both fighters have done their homework ahead of the bout.

“I have watched one of his fights and I’m sure he has watched mine too.”

The Fijian says he is determined to let his performance do the talking once the opening bell sounds.

“I hope he has prepared well. I heard he is thinking this will be a good fight, but I will show him this Saturday.”

The bout forms part of the ZEG Boxing Promotion card at Vodafone Arena, which will feature several local and international contests.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.