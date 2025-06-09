Online threats increasingly put journalists at risk

[Photo: FILE]

The growing use of technology is creating new ways to intimidate journalists, with online harassment and cyberattacks posing increasing threats to media freedom.

Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley raised these concerns during a dialogue marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Wesley says intimidation is no longer limited to public criticism or legal pressure, with journalists increasingly facing threats through technology.

“Today, much of our pressure on journalists comes not only through Parliament or through the courts, but of course, through our phones, our inboxes, and our social media feeds.”

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He says these threats are particularly concerning in small Pacific Island communities where journalists are easily identified.

“Digital threats can also have consequences in the physical world. A journalist targeted online can face intimidation in the workplace, at home, or in the community.”

Meanwhile, Fijian Media Association President Rosi Doviverata says the establishment of Women in Media Fiji was inspired by an incident involving the online abuse of a female

journalist.

“The experience highlighted the need for women journalists to have more than words of sympathy. They needed a support network, a safe space to share their experience, and an

industry prepared to stand with them.”

Doviverata adds that news editors must continue prioritising journalist safety, stressing that protecting journalists is also about safeguarding the public’s right to information.