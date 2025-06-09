Naividi's comeback journey fuels Bulikula World Cup dream

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/Facebook]

For Vodafone Fiji Bulikula centre Taina Naividi, reaching the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals is a milestone made even more special by the setbacks she had to overcome to get there.

The 25-year-old’s World Cup dream was almost derailed when she ruptured her ACL for a second time in the lead-up to the 2025 NRLW grand final, ruling her out of the decider and forcing her into another lengthy rehabilitation period.

But with the Bulikula firmly in her sights, Naividi refused to let the injury define her career.

Through determination and countless hours of rehabilitation, she fought her way back onto the field in Round 5 of this year’s NRLW season and has now become part of the first Fiji women’s team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

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For Naividi, representing Fiji carries a responsibility that goes beyond the players on the field.

“You’re representing a whole country. You’re representing girls that wish they could be here and little kids who wish they could be a part of this. So it’s way bigger than us.”

Having made her Test debut in 2024 and played 31 NRLW matches, Naividi has also stepped into a greater leadership role within a young Bulikula squad.

She admits the responsibility was challenging at first, particularly after being surrounded by experienced leaders at club level with the Sydney Roosters.

However, she has embraced the opportunity to bring her experience into the national environment and help guide her younger teammates.

Naividi says the squad has adapted well to the coaching demands and developed a strong bond despite coming from different backgrounds.

The challenge now gets even bigger, with Fiji preparing to face the Jillaroos in Sunday’s semi-final.

The clash will also see Naividi come up against several of her Roosters teammates, including Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis and Tarryn Aiken.

While she acknowledges the quality and attacking threat Australia brings, Naividi is relishing the opportunity to test herself against some of the best players in the game.

She says Fiji must focus on getting the small details right and delivering on its game plan if it is to challenge the defending champions.

“Coming into the next week, I hope we can just get our one percenters right and do everything that will put our best foot forward for the team.”

Naividi also believes the Bulikula’s journey represents the sacrifices made by their families and communities, with the players carrying the hopes of those who may never get the same opportunity.

For a player who once faced the possibility of another long spell on the sidelines, Sunday’s semi-final represents another remarkable step in a journey built on resilience, sacrifice and belief.

The Bulikula will meet the Jillaroos at 6.45pm on Sunday, with the match LIVE on FBC Sports.