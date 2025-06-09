LTA rejects vehicles with flames from exhausts

[Photo: File]

The Land Transport Authority has made clear that it does not approve vehicle modifications that result in sparks, flames or fire being emitted from the exhaust system.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Makitalena Drova made the comment in response to a recent incident where a vehicle caught fire at a car show in Nadi.

There have been concerns raised on social media platforms around vehicle checks and whether modifications may not have been identified during this process.

Drova emphasised that all vehicles displayed or operated at such events must be duly registered and comply with the relevant provisions of the Land Transport Act, regulations and must meet applicable vehicle inspection standards.

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She says furthermore, any additional vehicle fittings, alterations or modifications must undergo the required approval process through the LTA before installation or modification is undertaken.

The Acting CEO says this is to ensure that vehicle modifications do not compromise road safety or breach established vehicle construction and equipment requirements.

Drova says event organisers must undertake adequate safety measures to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.

She says this includes having appropriate emergency response arrangements, such as access to fire-fighting equipment and medical assistance, as well as identifying and addressing potential fire hazards, safety risks and occupational health and safety (OHS) concerns to protect participants, exhibitors and members of the public.