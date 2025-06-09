Popular fast-food chain eyes Labasa

[Photo: Supplied]

Labasa could soon be welcoming another popular fast-food chain, adding to the growing commercial development in the Northern Division.

A new building currently under construction next to the Damodar City Complex could house the outlet, with an opening expected sometime next year.

Labasa Special Administrator Paul Jaduram says the proposed fast-food chain is among several investment developments planned for the town.

“The other one is DMC, the fast-food chain. And they will hopefully open sometime next year. The building is under construction.”

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Jaduram says the building is owned by a lawyer in Labasa.

The development, together with the RB Patel complex at Wailevu, is expected to contribute to Labasa’s commercial growth and provide more business opportunities in the North.