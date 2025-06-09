Government chases $48K airfare refund

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Information is still waiting for a travel agent to reimburse the difference on a $48,872 airfare booked for Minister Lynda Tabuya’s trip to Israel.

The ticket initially included travel to New York before being cancelled and reissued for Israel only but the amount expected back has not been disclosed.

The expense was recorded in the Prime Minister’s written response to Parliament, which lists Tabuya as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation for the opening of Fiji’s embassy in Israel.

The government also paid $4,466.77 in daily subsistence allowance to cover accommodation, meals and incidental expenses.

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Tabuya’s other overseas travel costs included $18,868.64 for the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Solomon Islands.

For Fiji Day in Australia, the government paid $7,378 for an airfare upgrade and $4,173.68 in per diem, while organisers covered the economy-class airfare.

Meanwhile, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu undertook 10 overseas engagements during the reporting period.

The government recorded $15,752.01 in travel-related costs.

Most of her engagements received financial support from regional and international organisations, foreign governments and fisheries agencies, which covered airfares, accommodation, meals and other travel expenses.

For the Third United Nations Oceans Conference in France, the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries covered return airfares and accommodation, while Pacific Islands Fisheries Forum agencies paid $4,650.17 in per diem allowances.

The government also paid $3,887 in return airfares and $7,184.21 in per diem and top-up allowances for Bainivalu’s export enhancement mission to New Zealand.

The New Zealand Government covered domestic flights, accommodation, meals and other expenses incurred during the visit.

Other government-funded expenses included $2,474 in allowances for a bamboo industry training engagement in Indonesia, and $1,706.80 in per diem allowances and $500 in travel insurance for a conference in New Zealand.

Her other engagements included meetings in Tonga, Niue, China, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, with major travel costs covered by sponsoring governments and regional organisations.