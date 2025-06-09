Melbourne Cup to air LIVE on FBC Sports

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The spotlight will turn to Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, today as the 2026 Melbourne Cup takes centre stage.

Dubbed the race that stops a nation, the prestigious event is expected to attract thousands of racing fans, with some of the world’s top thoroughbreds set to battle for one of horse racing’s most coveted titles.

Fijian racing fans will also be able to catch all the action, with FBC Sports broadcasting the event live from 2.30pm.

The highly anticipated main race is scheduled to get underway at 4pm, as the contenders line up for a shot at Melbourne Cup glory.

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You can also listen to the LIVE simulcast on Gold FM.