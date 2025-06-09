Somosomo cooperative pilots maritime recycling

[Photo: Supplied]

Residents of Somosomo Village in Taveuni are being empowered to take charge of the island’s recycling future through a new community-led waste management initiative.

Members of the newly established Nasomo Yalovata Cooperatives Limited have commenced a five-day training program designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to manage and lead recycling efforts within their communities.

The training forms part of the Taveuni Waste Management Initiative, which aims to strengthen waste management systems and improve the recovery of recyclable materials across the island.

The program was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who highlighted the significance of the initiative and its role in shaping Fiji’s environmental future.

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“What we’re doing today is quite historic in terms of where Fiji is headed; don’t just think that it’s a small thing; it’s quite a massive thing that you’re coming to attend today”

The project is being implemented by the Pacific Recycling Foundation with support from the CleanSeas Marine Litter Prevention in Pacific Island Countries Program and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says the initiative is about protecting Fiji’s environment, heritage and identity through responsible waste management.

“In this country right now, we’re talking about protecting our land and our heritage and our identity; it starts with how we look after our environment and this project is entirely about that”

Nasomo Yalovata Cooperatives Limited Chair Sakiusa Maiwiriwiri says the partnership will help drive local recycling efforts while fostering a sense of responsibility among community members.

“As far as cleaning the environment and not only that, as I mentioned before, it’s helping generate accountability in humanity with our children as far as cleaning is concerned”

The training will run through Friday, with the initiative expected to recover recyclable materials while assessing its environmental, social and economic impact over the next

two years.