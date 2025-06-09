Diwali spirit shines despite rising costs in Labasa

[Photo: FILE]

Despite rising grocery prices, families in Labasa are determined to make Diwali special, finding ways to celebrate while staying within budget.

Market vendors say that while the cost of goods has increased, the excitement of celebrating with loved ones remains unchanged.

For market vendor Karuna Devi, Diwali shopping is an annual tradition, and she makes the most of what she can afford.

“So, grocery prices are really high, but never mind, that’s the price now. It’s Diwali, and we have to celebrate. We are happy with what we have.”

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Devi says the rising cost of essential items, including ghee, is making festive preparations challenging, particularly for families struggling financially.

However, she says people are still finding ways to celebrate despite the financial pressure.

“It’s not easy. The price of ghee is really high. But as market vendors, we have our own income, so we can work something out. But for those who cannot afford it, it will be really hard. Still, we are celebrating.”

Meanwhile, Siberia resident Sarah says the joy of Diwali is not about how much money is spent, but about preparing festive treats and sharing special moments with family and

friends.

As families put the finishing touches on their Diwali preparations, many say the true spirit of the Festival of Lights lies in togetherness and sharing, regardless of financial challenges.