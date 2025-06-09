Wainiqolo looking forward to French clash

As the Fiji Water Flying Fijians gear up for their opening game of the Nations Championship, winger Jiuta Wainiqolo says they have been making the most of the past few days working on their game plan against the French.

They start their campaign against France on Saturday, before taking on Ireland and Italy next week.

The former national 7s rep says they expect a fast-paced clash against the French this weekend.

They hope to get a winning start and build momentum for their next two games.

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“The boys are really excited about the game this weekend, I know it will be a tough game, a physical game, with more intensity and speed. But we’re really looking forward, we’re preparing for that French flair game. We know it will not be easy but the boys have been working very hard and we cant wait to step on the field.”

They play France at 8.10am on Sunday and you can watch it Live on FBC sports.