As Democrats savor big wins in Congress, Trump shows off his ballroom project

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Democrats vowed on Wednesday to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in President Donald Trump, setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, as Trump spent his ​first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom.

A wave of anger over Trump’s policies, particularly the US-Iran war’s role in pushing the cost of living higher, helped Democrats take the Senate, where they flipped seats in ‌deeply Republican states for a majority of at least 54-44, and the House of Representatives, where they gained at least 28 seats.

It will be the first time that Trump, a Republican who also held the White House from 2017 to 2021, has had to contend with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the incoming majority will be focused on affordability and accountability.

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Trump, who had devoted his last pre-election public appearance on Monday to talking about his renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, called in reporters on the morning after his party’s sweeping ​midterm defeat to show off the ballroom he is building at the White House.

He turned only briefly to the elections during his nearly hour-long appearance, telling reporters, “I’ll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, ​but I have the power of the veto.”

Trump had cast the midterm elections as a referendum on the first half of his second four-year stint in the White House, repeatedly urging his Republican base to “pretend I’m on the ballot,” a message that Democratic Party leaders were happy ​to amplify.

The result: voters in conservative strongholds who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fueled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Trump’s stewardship of the country.

In Texas, the biggest Republican-led state before Tuesday, Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak in seismic fashion, winning their first Senate seat there since 1988 and ousting three-term Governor Greg Abbott.