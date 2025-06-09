Ditoka defends Government’s overseas trips

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Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka is defending the Government’s overseas travel spending, saying diplomatic meetings have delivered tangible benefits for Fiji.

However, Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma says the Coalition Government has increased national debt by $2.8 billion during its term, questioning the return on investment from 182 international trips.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says international engagements were necessary to secure assurances over the country’s fuel supply.

“On our return, the Government was able to reassure the public and the business community that supply would be maintained. That assurance helped to calm the anxiety that had taken hold at a time when uncertainty itself was doing real damage to the economy here and in our neighbouring Pacific Island countries.”

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Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma questioned the value delivered by international trips taken by other ministers.

“How is or where is the return on investment?Does government need to know they need to cut costs because only if they’re aware of the cost of living the HIV crisis do they even know the inflation rate do they even know the investor confidence.”

Ditoka says the Ministry balances in-person trips with virtual meetings to manage travel costs.

“I have directed the Ministry to keep delegations lean, to combine engagement wherever possible,and to make greater use of virtual meetings wherever being present in person adds little.”

He adds that while scrutiny of public funds is welcome, figures must be understood in context.