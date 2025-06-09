New funding to protect Fiji’s reefs

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has secured approximately $FJD 95.7 million in new climate funding to protect its coral reefs and strengthen vulnerable coastal communities.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says the Green Climate Fund has approved the 42.6 million US dollar project, which is expected to benefit almost 400,000 people across the country.

Tabuya says the project will also support the restoration of more than 3,300 hectares of mangroves and riparian forests.

It will also bring around 2.5 million hectares of coral reefs and vulnerable coastal areas under sustainable management.

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Tabuya says Fiji will take these achievements to the upcoming COP31 in Turkey, while pushing for climate financing that Pacific island countries can access more easily.