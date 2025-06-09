Kriti Sanon unites with Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kriti Sanon has added an interesting new experience to her creative journey by lending her voice to the Hindi version of the international film Obsession.

The actor recently stepped behind the microphone for the project, expressing her excitement about being associated with a film that left a lasting impression on her.

The dubbing session also brought an unexpected dose of nostalgia, as Kriti reunited with her Bhediya team, including co-star Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik.

Sharing glimpses from the studio, Kriti spoke about getting together with her former collaborators once again, even if only for a day. Her social media caption read, “When the Wolfpack gets Obsessed! Nostalgic to be back on set with my bhediyas (even if it was just for a day) @varundvn @amarkaushik : I Wolf you guys!”

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The actor also opened up about what made the dubbing assignment particularly special. Revealing that she was impressed by the performance she was voicing, Kriti praised Indena Varrette, who features in the film.

She wrote, “It was such an incredible experience to lend my voice for a performance that absolutely blew my mind!! @indenavarrette was beyonddd phenomenal in Obsession and gave me goosebumps yet again in the dubbing room! What a film!! With extraordinary performances!! Glad to be associated with it in a small little way!”