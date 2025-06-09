Rokotuitoga hungry for tough test against Nauru opponent

Kadavu boxer Watisoni Rokotuitoga is not looking for an easy night in the ring, as he prepares to test himself against Nauru’s Rockanson Iga at the upcoming Zeg Boxing Promotions event this Saturday.

With just one professional bout under his belt, Rokotuitoga is eager to take on a stronger opponent, believing challenging himself against quality competition is the best way to measure his progress.

The Kadavu fighter says his desire for a tougher challenge came after watching Iga in action during his professional debut in April, where he impressed with his performance against one of Fiji’s boxers.

“I watched his fight and after that, I told my coach that I wanted to challenge him. I want to fight someone stronger like him, I don’t want an easy fight.”

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His journey into boxing began after leaving school, when he moved to Nusu and crossed paths with his coach, Tui, who introduced him to the sport and helped develop his skills.

Although boxing was unfamiliar to him at first, Rokotuitoga says hard work, commitment and the guidance of his coach have brought him to where he is today.

Now, with fight night fast approaching, he believes he has put in the work and is ready to step into the ring.

Rokotuitoga says he is fully prepared for this Saturdays showdown and is eagerly counting down the days until he gets his opportunity to prove himself.

Zeg Boxing is set for Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Watch the LIVE action on Viti+.