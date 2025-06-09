Indian boxing pair hail from India's boxing heartland

[Source: Supplied]

The two Indian fighters set to feature at Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva come from one of the most successful boxing regions in India.

Trainer and manager Neeraj Redhu says both Ankit Kumar and Aarti Hooda hail from the northern Indian state of Haryana, a region renowned for producing elite amateur and professional boxers.

According to Redhu, Kumar is from Bhiwani, a city widely regarded as the “Mini Cuba of India” because of its rich boxing tradition and history of producing national champions.

“We are all from Haryana. It’s popular for boxing. Bhiwani is known as the Mini Cuba of India.”

Article continues after advertisement

Redhu explained that Haryana has consistently produced some of India’s top boxing talent, including Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, while women’s boxing continues to flourish in the region.

“Most of the boxers at the amateur level are from Haryana. Vijender Singh is from Haryana as well.”

He also highlighted the achievements of Hooda, describing her as one of India’s leading professional female boxers.

“Aarti is currently the number one professional boxer in India. Ankit is also well known in India and hopefully will be well known in Fiji soon.”

Both fighters will be in action at Vodafone Arena this Saturday, with Hooda facing Laite Nanovu for the WABA Light Flyweight title, while Kumar takes on Ratu Rakuro for the WABA Welterweight championship.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.