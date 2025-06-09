Opposition party organiser killed in South Africa, election violence fears mount

[Source: Reuters]

An opposition party organiser was killed in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province late on ​Monday.

This heightened fears of political violence ‌before Wednesday’s local government elections.

Senior police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said on Tuesday that a murder case had been opened ​after Lastborn Shazi, whom the uMkhonto ​weSizwe Party (MKP) identified, was shot dead at ⁠his home while on a Zoom call ​coordinating the party’s election campaign.

Netshiunda said police were ​investigating the motive.

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South African police said at the weekend that 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and ​supporters had been recorded during the municipal election ​period.

Recent polls project the MKP to emerge as the largest ‌party ⁠in the hotly contested eThekwini metropolitan area – the economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal province – and displace the governing African National Congress (ANC) there.

Former President Jacob ​Zuma leads ​the MKP ⁠after a bitter split with the ANC in 2023. The party’s ​rise helped erode the ANC’s support ​in ⁠the 2024 national election.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week ordered the deployment of 510 soldiers to ⁠KwaZulu-Natal ​to support police, who have ​identified more than 165 polling stations in the province as ​high-risk.