Tubuna reassigned to Agriculture portfolio

[Photo: FILE]

Assistant Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has been reassigned to the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry.

The change was announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as part of a realignment of Assistant Ministers’ responsibilities.

Tubuna previously served as Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Shalen Kumar will take over responsibilities in the Office of the Prime Minister as Assistant Minister.

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The Government says the changes are aimed at strengthening coordination, collaboration and service delivery across key national priority areas.