Pacific utilities face renewable energy hurdles

[Photo: Supplied]

Pacific power utilities face growing challenges as they transition to renewable energy, with the need to maintain reliable electricity while adapting to new technologies.

Pacific Power Association Allied Members Chair Mike Coyle says integrating solar, wind and other renewable energy systems into existing electricity grids is placing additional technical demands on power providers.

He says utilities must ensure the different technologies work together without disrupting electricity supply to consumers.

Finding suitable locations for renewable energy projects is another challenge, particularly for wind and hydropower.

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While solar energy is widely available across the Pacific, Pacific Power Association Executive Director Gordon Chang adds that wind turbines require sufficient wind speeds to operate effectively, while hydropower depends on suitable water sources.

Investing in these technologies without assessing local conditions could leave countries with expensive equipment that cannot generate enough electricity.

“The challenges is the land for solar, and solar is something that is available in all countries. The sun is shining everywhere, but like for wind, you have to get the wind speed right. If you don’t have the wind speed, then no point in buying an expensive equipment such as wind turbines, because that will never happen. You’re buying something that will not work, and if you’re talking hydro, that’s the other one. Do we have waterfalls to, you know, like in Fiji, where you collect and, you know, you turn the turbines.”

However, renewable energy still remains a reliable energy source.

Coyle points to Puerto Rico, where renewable energy installations designed to withstand a Category Five hurricane survived after much of the island’s electricity grid was destroyed.

He says this demonstrates the importance of investing in energy systems that can withstand severe weather.

For Pacific countries, the challenge is to expand renewable energy without compromising the reliability and affordability of electricity for consumers.