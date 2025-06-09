CDD questions Government’s CRC adoption

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The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue says fewer than 45 percent of the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations have been fully adopted in the Government’s Draft Constitution.

The centre has assessed 116 recommendations in the CRC report, challenging claims that about 75 percent have been reflected in the Government’s draft.

Its analysis found that 52 recommendations were fully adopted, while 33 were partially included and 31 were either omitted or reversed.

CDD says the more concerning issue is the removal or weakening of key safeguards intended to limit executive power.

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These include the proposed two-term limit for Prime Ministers, a cap on Cabinet size and an independent Constitutional Offices Commission.