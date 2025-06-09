[Source: Reuters]

A Learjet 60 with ​nine people on board ‌crashed on Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven, ​Florid.

this was confirmed by the US ​Federal Aviation Administration.

Everyone on ⁠board died when ​the aircraft crashed about 12:50 pm ​ET (1750 GMT), according to a social media post from ​Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, ​who called the incident a “horrific ‌tragedy.”

The ⁠plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed ​to ​North ⁠Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the ​FAA said in a ​statement, ⁠adding that the National Transportation Safety Board ⁠was ​investigating the incident.