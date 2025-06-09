Fiji fall to Senegal in Youth Olympic futsal opener

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Fiji Footballs Under 17 women’s futsal side suffered a tough start to their Youth Olympic Games campaign, going down 8-1 to hosts Senegal in their opening Group A match in Dakar this morning.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Complexe Iba Mar Diop, Fiji found the going difficult against a Senegalese side that made full use of home advantage to take control of the contest.

Senegal led 4-1 at half-time before adding four more goals after the break to seal a convincing victory.

Akanisi Katonitabua scored Fiji’s only goal in the first half, with Kinisimere Botesulu providing the assist, giving the Fijian side something to build on despite the challenging encounter.

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The result leaves Fiji with work to do in Group A as they turn their attention to their next assignment against Ukraine on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine opened its campaign with a 5-4 extra-time victory over Venezuela in the other Group A match.

Fiji will face Ukraine at 3.30am on Wednesday as they look to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.