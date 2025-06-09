Navua teenager grateful for Bula FC opportunity

A childhood dream is set to become a reality for 17-year-old Bai Tito after he signed a youth contract with Extra Bula FC ahead of the 2027 OFC Pro League season.

The Year 11 student of Vashist Muni College says he never expected to achieve his lifelong dream so early in his football career. However, he is determined to make the most of the opportunity and give it his all.

Tito was part of the Navua senior men’s district team this season, playing a vital role in the side’s campaigns in the Premier League, BIC Fiji FACT, Extra Battle of the Giants and FMF Inter-District Championship.

The Namosi youngster is also set to represent Fiji’s U17 men’s team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in December.

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“It’s an honour to play alongside one of the greatest names in football in Fiji, Roy Krishna. I hope to be able to play like him as well. I am so happy to get this news. I didn’t know that I was selected. I was training for the U-17 World Cup trip yesterday when Bula FC came to me and told me I needed to get my guardian so I could sign my contract as a youth player.”

The 2027 OFC Pro League season is scheduled to kick off in February.