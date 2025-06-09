Salvation Army prioritises safety in rehab programme

[Photo: FILE]

Ensuring the safety of participants and staff is a key priority for the Salvation Army’s new drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme, as it works to provide a safe and supportive environment for people seeking recovery.

Recovery Services Programme Lead Marjorie Ketewai says the programme is working with key stakeholders, including the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the Fiji Police Force, to better understand the different needs and circumstances of participants.

Ketewai says this is particularly important when dealing with cases involving domestic and family violence, where both victims and perpetrators may require drug and alcohol support.

“We’ve also been mindful when talking with our partners like Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre around our domestic and family violence clients, understanding that we might at times have perpetrators and victims who are both needing drug and alcohol support.”

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She says measures are being taken to ensure victims and perpetrators are not placed in the same sessions.

“The same being said for drug dealers and drug users, making sure that we’re not having classes that we’re exposing them to one another. So that’s why we hope to use our connection with the police to further understand dynamics and ensure that our classes are safe.”

The programme operates under a no-strike policy, allowing individuals to return for support even after multiple relapses.