Gordon backing preparation ahead of WABA title fight

[Source: File]

American boxer Jo “Dancing Prince” Gordon believes his preparation will be the key factor when he steps into the ring against Fiji’s Samuela Naqari for the WABA Cruiserweight title at Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva.

The experienced fighter says he approaches every contest with the same mindset, focusing on the work done in training rather than the opponent standing across from him.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you face or who your opponent is. Preparation is what prepares you.”

Gordon says confidence comes from the effort invested in the gym and the belief that he has done everything possible to be ready for fight night.

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“Once you do everything you have to do in the gym, it doesn’t matter who you put in front of me. I’m going to do my best and, glory be to God, I’m going to win.”

While he expects a fierce contest inside the ring, Gordon says boxing remains a sport built on mutual respect.

“Respect outside the ring, have fun and do your thing. But it’s all about preparation.”

The American will challenge Naqari for the WABA Cruiserweight crown in one of the headline bouts at Vodafone Arena this Saturday.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.