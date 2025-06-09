67,000 TINS in nine months

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority issued over 60,000 traffic infringement notices between January and September with an overall compliance rate of about 79 percent during the period.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau outlined the figures in response to a question from MP Rinesh Sharma on how the LTA deploys enforcement officers and issues infringement notices.

“From January to September 2026, the LTA intercepted and inspected 317,600 vehicles across the country and issued 67,404 traffic infringement notices, resulting in an overall compliance rate of approximately 79 percent”

Ro Filipe says enforcement officers work rotating eight-hour shifts across three regions.

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He says the LTA assigns teams based on identified risk areas, prevailing road safety concerns and available resources.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on visibility, traffic flow, space for vehicles to stop safely and whether an area is prone to crashes.

Officers must use warning signs, traffic cones, and other safety equipment while keeping disruption to road users to a minimum.

The LTA also works with the Fiji Police Force on joint operations, particularly during holidays and periods of heavy traffic.

In a month-long operation in March, the LTA inspected 42,400 vehicles, issued 8,200 infringement notices and 1,264 defect orders, and impounded 29 vehicles.

A second month-long operation in October resulted in 7,496 infringement notices, 1,151 defect orders and 16 vehicles being impounded.

Ro Filipe says authorized officers can stop vehicles for inspection and direct traffic.

He says authorized officers and police can issue infringement notices for prescribed offences within 21 days of the offence.