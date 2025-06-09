Fiji Bitter 7s Series marks 51 years with six tournaments across Fiji

The Fiji Bitter 7s Series will return for the 2026/2027 season, marking 51 years of supporting grassroots rugby and providing a platform for emerging talent across the country.

The six-tournament series will run from November 2026 to March 2027, taking the competition to Levuka, Taveuni, Savusavu, Labasa, Nadi and Suva.

The tournaments will include the Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s in Levuka, Wairiki 7s in Taveuni, Gaunavou 7s in Savusavu, Service Rugby 7s in Labasa, Nawaka 7s in Nadi and the Marist 7s in Suva.

Since its establishment in 1975, the series has played an important role in developing grassroots rugby, with local tournaments providing opportunities for players to showcase their abilities and push for recognition.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Head of Marketing – Alcohol, Etrina Simpson, says the series continues to demonstrate the value of community rugby beyond the field.

She says last season’s six tournaments, held over five months, showcased the passion and talent within Fiji’s rugby communities while also creating opportunities for local businesses and community groups.

The series has also encouraged tournament organisers to introduce sustainability initiatives, including community clean-ups, recycling programmes and responsible waste management.

Now entering its 51st season, the Fiji Bitter 7s Series remains one of Fiji’s longest-running sporting sponsorships, with another season set to bring communities together through the country’s passion for sevens rugby.