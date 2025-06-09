$235 million lost in scholarships

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji has spent $235 million on tertiary scholarships for students who failed to complete their studies, while many graduates are still struggling to find jobs.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says more than 33,000 Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service recipients have failed to complete their studies or had their awards terminated.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard adds this is a major loss for taxpayers and also affects efforts to address Fiji’s skills shortage.

He says only 53 percent of graduates over the past three years have managed to secure employment.

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Bernard adds employers are increasingly relying on foreign workers to fill job vacancies.

More than 770 employers are bringing in foreign workers, with around 6,400 work permits issued as of January 2025.

He adds that work permit applications reached 1,080 in September this year, the highest recorded in a single month.

Bernard says employers are concerned about the country’s labour shortage and believes stronger government action is needed to address the issue.

He says more needs to be done to ensure students complete their studies and graduates can find jobs.