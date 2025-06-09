SODELPA demands transparency in constitutional review

[Photo: FILE]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has welcomed the extension of public consultations on Fiji’s constitutional review, while calling for greater transparency and accessibility throughout the process.

Radrodro says the extended timeframe provides an opportunity for broader public participation and meaningful engagement with communities across the country.

However, he is urging the Government to ensure that proposed legislation and relevant constitutional review documents are translated into iTaukei and Fiji Hindi.

He says this will allow more Fijians to understand the proposed changes and make informed submissions in languages they are comfortable with.

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Radrodro is also calling for updated drafts reflecting public feedback and recommendations to be made available, allowing people to see how their contributions have been considered.

The SODELPA Leader says transparency and inclusivity must remain central to the review process.

He confirms that the party has formally communicated its position to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and remains hopeful that constructive dialogue will lead to consensus.

Radrodro adds that the Constitution is a foundational document shaping Fiji’s governance and democracy, and its review must reflect the interests and aspirations of all Fijians.

SODELPA says it remains committed to participating constructively in the constitutional review process.