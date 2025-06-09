German engineering industry workers begin wage strikes

[Source: Reuters]
Workers in Germany’s engineering industry started temporary warning strikes on Sunday, in a dispute that pits 3.7 million workers seeking a 5% pay rise against companies suffering from a deepening crisis in the automotive sector.
Around 300 employees of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE), opens new tab Rasselstein unit as well as workers from surrounding companies joined the first walkout at midnight, the IG Metall union said on Sunday
The union has rejected an offer made by employers during a second round of wage negotiations, describing it as a “minus offer” — a real-terms pay cut
Employers have offered 1% of annual gross pay as a one-off payment in the summer of 2027 and an additional 1.3% increase from July 2028.
“The midnight warning strike at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein is merely the start of a massive phase of warning strikes,” Jörg Köhlinger, head of IG Metall’s central district, said
IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage rise over 12 months, according to Marc Winter, a union official and works council head at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein
The union said further warning strikes would follow in the coming days across the bargaining region covering the states of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland as well as in Thuringia