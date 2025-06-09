German engineering industry workers begin wage strikes

[Source: Reuters]

Workers in Germany’s engineering industry started temporary warning strikes on Sunday, in a dispute ​that pits 3.7 million workers seeking a ‌5% pay rise against companies suffering from a deepening crisis in the automotive sector.

Around 300 employees of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE), opens new tab ​Rasselstein unit as well as workers from ​surrounding companies joined the first walkout at ⁠midnight, the IG Metall union said on Sunday

The ​union has rejected an offer made by employers ​during a second round of wage negotiations, describing it as a “minus offer” — a real-terms pay cut

Employers have offered ​1% of annual gross pay as a one-off ​payment in the summer of 2027 and an additional 1.3% ‌increase ⁠from July 2028.

Article continues after advertisement

“The midnight warning strike at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein is merely the start of a massive phase of warning strikes,” Jörg Köhlinger, head ​of IG Metall’s ​central district, ⁠said

IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage rise over 12 months, ​according to Marc Winter, a union official ​and ⁠works council head at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein

The union said further warning strikes would follow in the coming ⁠days ​across the bargaining region covering ​the states of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland as well as in ​Thuringia