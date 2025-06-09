Unforgettable debut for Kumar

Kumar wwith his silver medal at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Radhikesh Kumar made an impressive start to his national powerlifting career after securing a medal at the 2026 Oceania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in Suva earlier this week.

The 23-year-old took up the sport less than a year ago, and is now setting his sights on representing Fiji at more international tournaments in the near future.

He won a silver medal in the Men’s Junior 59 KG category

Originally from Lautoka, Kumar says he fell in love with the sport ever since he stepped on the lifting platform.

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“I started in powerlifting in October last year. I usually go to the gym and during one of my sessions was when one of the lifters introduced the sport to me. After I tried it I challenged myself to give it a chance and start training and competing. I started competing and managed to finish in first place in two events, and I knew that this sport was for me.”

He plans to keep putting in the hard yards in training after this event and strive towards representing Fiji at future competitions.

The event will conclude on Friday.