Bula FC signs youngest player

The Extra Bula FC continues to strengthen their line-up ahead of the 2027 season with upcoming talents, after signing their youngest player yesterday.

The club has signed 16-year-old Jone Loga on a youth contract.

Originally from Tubou village on the island of Lakeba in the Lau Group, Loga was part of the Ba FC side that won four of the major local football titles this season.

Loga is also part of the Fiji U-17 men’s national team preparing to compete at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

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“I’m so happy and thankful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to train with big players like Roy Krishna. I’m eager to learn as much as I can, and I hope to give back to the club as much as I can.”

The Bula FC is set to start its pre-season next month, with the 2027 OFC Professional League set to start in February.