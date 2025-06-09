$10m drug recovery centre planned

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is set to establish its first National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centre, with the new facility to be built at Tamavua.

The six-year project is worth approximately $22.5 million.

The centre will provide specialised addiction treatment and rehabilitation services, including access to medical equipment and professional training for Fijian healthcare workers.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says while St Giles Hospital continues to provide care for people struggling with substance use, limited resources remain a challenge.

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“While St Giles Hospital provides incredible care, space and specialised resources remain limited. This ensures life-changing support reaches everyone, from Suva to remote maritime and rural communities.”

Korea International Cooperation Agency Country Director Hankyulsam Cho says the project is about giving individuals and families an opportunity to recover, rather than focusing only on statistics.

A key part of the project will also be the development of Fiji’s first Alcohol and Other Drugs Framework.

This will establish national guidelines for treatment, rehabilitation, patient referrals and support for people returning to their families and communities.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Fiji’s response to rising drug-related challenges, including methamphetamine use and the link between injecting drugs and HIV transmission.