Trump touts Washington makeover as midterm campaign nears end

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump devoted his final public remarks before Tuesday’s midterm elections to touting renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, while Democrats sought to contain a rift in Michigan’s closely fought ​US Senate race.

Over the weekend, US Representative Haley Stevens, who lost the Michigan Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed in a bitter contest, switched to backing Republican Mike Rogers and appeared with him at ‌a Detroit church.

The race is critical to Democrats’ hopes of ending the 53-47 Senate majority of Trump’s Republicans in Tuesday’s vote.

In his only public remarks scheduled for Monday, Trump, a former real-estate developer, spent more than 20 minutes discussing pipes, joints, caulking, granite resurfacing, algae and leaks at the belated reopening of the Washington reflecting pool.

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“Does somebody have those pictures for me?” the president asked his aides before sharing illustrations of the “miles of joints” that had been replaced. “So we have a lot of great things planned for Washington, and I could get into the nation, ​but for that you don’t have enough time,” Trump said, also mentioning the grass at the White House, his new Marine One helipad, a golf course and a triumphal arch that faces a court challenge.

He made brief ​reference to the election, saying: “When you vote, remember: a party that hates America cannot be allowed to rule over the people who built our country.”

Nonpartisan analysts generally favor Democrats’ chances ⁠of winning a majority in the House of Representatives. Control of the Senate is more uncertain, with analysts seeing traditionally Republican-leaning states including Texas, Kansas and Iowa as competitive and giving Democrats more possible paths to a majority.

Control of either chamber ​would constrain Trump’s ability to pass legislation and empower Democrats to investigate his administration, while a Senate majority would also allow them to block his appointees to federal courts including the Supreme Court.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found 46% of registered ​voters said they would vote for Democrats in congressional elections, compared to 38% who picked Republicans.

That 8-percentage-point advantage for Democrats was narrower than the 11 points found in the same poll a week earlier.