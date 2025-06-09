Rabuka says government is listening to public views

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

Rabuka says this extension will also give the Parliament Secretariat staff time to collect and compile the final report of the Special Committee before it is tabled in Parliament.

He made the comments while moving a motion this morning to defer the tabling of the report to a later date, which was passed.

The Committee will also extend public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill for three more weeks.

Rabuka stresses that the Government is not pushing anything through and is promoting measures that will benefit the people of Fiji.

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He also stresses that they are looking forward to next year’s census, as the figures will give them a clearer picture of Fiji’s population evolution and future growth.

“We must accept the views brought up by the Honorable Members that this Constitution must be a constitution of today and still applicable and relevant for the populations coming after us. I believe, Sir, that if we do this one well, we will be able to have a constitution that serves the current population of Fiji and also the new generations that are coming up.”

Rabuka adds that they will listen to members of the public who appear before the Special Committee.

“And we also continue to promise that when we sum up and bring back to Parliament the result of our consultation, it will be fair to us as members of the House and also responsible enough for the people following us.”

Additionally, Parliament approved a motion replacing National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad with Assistant Minister for Business Development Sachida Nand as a member of the Special Committee.