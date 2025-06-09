Naoero boxer ready for Saturday showdown

Naoero boxer Rockanson Iga says preparations have gone according to plan as he gears up to face Watisoni Rokotuitoga at this Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva.

Iga says training has been intense and he is eager to finally step into the ring after weeks of preparation.

“Preparation’s been good, tough, and yeah, ready. So let’s see on Saturday.”

The boxer also responded to comments from his opponent, who suggested he would have a few lessons to teach on fight night.

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“He said he’s going to teach me some stuff, so let’s see. I’m excited for this Saturday to fight.”

While he is not predicting a knockout victory, Iga says he is focused on putting together a strong performance over the duration of the contest.

“No, just run the rounds.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.