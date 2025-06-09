FRCS denies involvement in airport gold incident

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says its officers were not involved in the alleged disappearance of gold bullion belonging to a transit passenger at the Nadi International Airport.

FRCS says airport transit security operations fall outside its Customs functions.

It confirms its officers did not intercept, question, inspect or screen the passenger or his luggage at any stage.

The Service says the passenger was transiting through Nadi, meaning the matter did not fall under the standard Customs arrival clearance process.

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FRCS also clarifies that its officers had no role in handling, inspecting or keeping the gold bullion.

It says it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public confidence in its operations.