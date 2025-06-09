Overcharging and missing price labels in Diwali checks

[Photo: File]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has found instances of overcharging and missing price labels during inspections ahead of Diwali.

These findings are now under legal assessment.

The commission says its officers have identified goods without price markings and cases where traders failed to display prices.

So far, the FCCC has carried out 184 Diwali inspections and surveys, along with 26 joint inspections with health inspectors across the divisions.

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Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta says enforcement teams are checking whether prices are clearly displayed, whether shoppers are charged the advertised price and whether promotional claims are genuine.

The checks will continue through Diwali on Sunday.

“The festive season is not an excuse to mislead or exploit consumers. Traders must comply with applicable price controls and make sure their promotional claims are genuine. FCCC will investigate suspected breaches and take enforcement action where warranted.”

Jiuta says this year’s checks also cover online marketplaces, including Facebook Marketplace.

The commission says it is scrutinizing festive promotions such as cleaning bundles and appliance deals, reminding traders to clearly state what an offer includes and disclose any additional charges.

Overcharging and expired goods were the most common breaches recorded during last year’s Diwali campaign, when the FCCC carried out 435 inspections across the Central, Northern and Western divisions.

The commission is urging shoppers to check that the amount charged matches the displayed or advertised price and to keep their receipts.

She says those shopping online are advised to verify sellers before paying and keep screenshots of advertisements and transaction records.