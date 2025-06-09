Scott Clifton and Tamara Tunie earn lead acting Daytime Emmys. ‘General Hospital’ wins again

[Source: AP]

Scott Clifton of “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Tamara Tunie of “Beyond the Gates” won lead acting honors at the 53rd annual Daytime Emmys on Friday night, with “General Hospital” honored as outstanding drama series for a record 19th time overall and sixth in a row.

Clifton plays Liam Spencer on the CBS show.

It’s his second lead actor trophy, having won in 2017, to go with previous wins as younger actor and supporting actor that made him the first male actor to sweep all three categories.