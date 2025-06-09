Labasa mill sets final crushing deadline

[Photo: FILE]

Labasa sugarcane growers have until today to harvest and deliver their remaining cane before crushing at the mill comes to an end tomorrow

Sugar Industry Tribunal Chairman Semi Leweniqila has ordered the Labasa Mill to stop crushing this Thursday, giving growers until today to deliver their cane.

The decision follows consultations with the Chief Executive Officers of the Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

The Tribunal is urging all growers and harvesting gangs to make every effort to harvest and deliver their remaining cane before the deadline.

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Growers are being reminded to complete deliveries on time as the Labasa Mill prepares to end its 2026 crushing season.