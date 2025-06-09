Junior Bula Boys set out for World Cup

The Fiji Junior Bula Boys departed Nadi International Airport yesterday as they embarked on their journey to Qatar for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Under the guidance of head coach Stéphane Auvray, the team will first travel to Dubai for their final preparations, where they are scheduled to play a series of friendly matches before making their way to Doha.

Nasinu midfielder Maikah Dau will lead the side as captain at the prestigious tournament.

The campaign will also provide a valuable opportunity for three members of the squad who recently signed with Extra Bula FC ahead of the 2027 OFC Pro League season to gain further international experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been drawn in Group H alongside China, Morocco and Spain.