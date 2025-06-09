Rabuka defers tabling of Constitution Amendment Bill report

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will not table the Special Committee’s report on the Constitution Amendment Bill during this parliamentary sitting.

Parliament approved a motion this morning to defer the tabling of the report to a later date.

The Committee will also extend public consultations on the Bill for three more weeks.

Additionally, Parliament approved a motion replacing National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad with Assistant Minister for Business Development Sachida Nand as a member of the Special Committee.

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