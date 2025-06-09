Truck driver arrested in drug find

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A truck driver is in police custody after a detector dog uncovered suspected marijuana during an operation at Narain Jetty, raising further concerns about the movement of illicit substances through Fiji’s transport routes.

Officers discovered the suspected marijuana on the night of October 30 during a joint operation involving Totogo Operations, the Police Dog Unit, and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

Police say K9 Herb detected the possible presence of illicit substances on a truck, prompting officers to search.

A bag containing several parcels of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana was found during the search.

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The truck driver was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspected drugs have been seized and sent for testing to confirm their identity, while investigations continue.

Police have not disclosed the quantity of the suspected drugs recovered or whether further arrests are expected.