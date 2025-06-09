Bulikula back their game plan against Jillaroos

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Vodafone Fiji Bulikula fullback Cassie Staples says the side will continue to back its attacking style and execution as they prepare for a crucial showdown against Australia at the Rugby League World Cup semifinals.

The Bulikula have shown confidence in their ability to challenge the competition’s top sides, with Staples stressing the importance of trusting their skills and delivering under pressure as they prepare for the Jillaroos.

“We’ve got a style of footy that we believe in and the players are sticking to. That’s backing our skill and backing our execution to finish those tough plays, and we’ll back that against any opposition.”

With Australia next on the agenda, the focus now shifts to getting the best possible combination on the field, with the coaching staff set to assess the squad’s fitness before confirming any changes.

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Staples says there are no major injury concerns following their latest outing, although the medical team will monitor a few bumps and bruises before the team is finalised.

The Bulikula will be looking to carry that belief and confidence into their clash against the Jillaroos as they prepare for another stern test at the World Cup.

The two sides meet at 6.45pm on Sunday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.