Farebrother Challenge set for standalone spotlight

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The INKK Farebrother Trophy challenge will take centre stage this weekend following the conclusion of the Skipper Cup competition, with Fiji Rugby confirming a standalone format for this year’s challenge.

Fiji Rugby acting chief operating officer Talemo Waqa says Ra Rugby will have the first opportunity to challenge for the prestigious trophy after winning the Vanua Cup and securing promotion to the Skipper Cup next season.

Ra will meet Naitasiri in the first challenge on Saturday and the winner will meet Nadroga next week.

Waqa says separating the Farebrother Trophy and Pio Bosco Challenge will give both competitions their own spotlight, rather than having them played as part of a doubleheader.

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He adds that the move will also provide an opportunity to give greater exposure to women’s rugby, with junior girls’ matches scheduled ahead of the Pio Bosco Challenge.

The matches will feature girls from the Get Into Rugby, Get Into Rugby Plus and junior rugby programmes, including the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 grades.

Waqa says Fiji Rugby wants to ensure the women’s game receives the same level of attention and support as the men’s competitions.

The Pio Bosco Challenge and INKK Farebrother Trophy will be staged at separate venues.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+ for $29 and overseas viewers for $59.