German ministers vow tough response to Frankfurt riots and looting

[Source: Reuters]

German ministers threatened tough penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt overnight.

They praised security forces for preventing wider violence.

Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint on Saturday after tens of thousands ​of people rallied in dozens of German cities to demand better education and lower living costs ​in protests organised by campaign group “Gen Z regelt” — “Gen Z takes charge”.

In the financial hub ⁠Frankfurt, hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Roman Poseck, interior minister of the ​state of Hesse, told a press conference on Sunday.

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He said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 ​injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29.

“I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this,” Poseck said.

Poseck ​said most of those arrested were German nationals, adding that many of those involved in the disturbances were ​of an immigrant background, citing information from the police.

“Police currently estimate that they are dealing with between 1,000 and 1,500 ‌violent ⁠troublemakers, predominantly from an immigrant background,” he added.