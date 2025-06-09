An anonymous celebrity loses UK court bid to block reports of alleged sexual misconduct

[Source: AP]

An unidentified celebrity lost a bid for a U.K. court injunction to block two news organizations from publishing sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Lawyers for Independent Television News and the Guardian newspaper’s publisher told the High Court last month that the allegations they wanted to publish were about the man’s “abuse of power and status” and his attempts to contact a number of young women to engage them in “inappropriate sexual activity.”

The celebrity denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he intended to take his own life if the allegations were published, according to the judgment.

The man’s lawyer, Sara Mansoori, earlier told the court that he had made a suicide attempt when he received letters from ITN and Guardian News and Media seeking his response to the allegations. He later made another attempt, she said, and he was recently admitted to the hospital for psychiatric care.

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The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain because it highlights questions over public figures’ right to privacy and what media can report on the basis of public interest.

Gavin Millar, representing the media companies, has said that the allegations were gathered after “a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation” and that there was a strong public interest in publishing them.

“The defendants allege that, over a period of years, the claimant used his status and influence as a well-known public figure to establish contact with young women, some considerably younger than him, and that he engaged or sought to engage in seriously inappropriate conduct,” according to a summary of Tuesday’s judgment.

Some of the alleged conduct could amount to criminal offenses if proven, it said.