Daunivavana eyes another boxing crown

[File Photo]

Fijian Boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana is chasing another major milestone in his boxing career when he takes on India’s Ankit Kumar for the WABA Welterweight title at the Zeg Boxing Promotions event this Saturday.

Fresh from winning his first career title overseas, Daunivavana is determined to continue his rise in professional boxing, with the 10-round contest scheduled for three minutes per round.

Daunivavana says his maiden title victory was the result of years of sacrifice, hard work and perseverance, making the achievement even more special.

He says knowing he was carrying the hopes of the nation into the ring gave him extra motivation to deliver.

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“While I was fighting, my corner would always remind me that the whole nation was on my shoulders. I’m so proud and happy that we came home with a title.”

Although his newly won title will not be on the line this weekend, Daunivavana sees the WABA Welterweight title fight as another opportunity to prove himself on the international stage.

The boxer has been preparing since his last outing, with the past eight weeks dedicated to an intensive training programme.

He also acknowledged the Fiji Military Forces for providing training facilities to help him sharpen his fitness and skills ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Daunivavana says he prefers to concentrate on his own preparation rather than spend too much time studying his opponent, leaving that responsibility to his coaching team.

He is confident he will make the necessary adjustments once he steps into the ring as he looks to overcome Kumar and add another title to his growing boxing career.

The Zeg Boxing promotions kickoff at 7pm this Saturday at the Vodafdone Arena in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.