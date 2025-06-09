FNU Bill seeks stronger governance

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji National University could gain greater independence in managing its academic, administrative, and financial affairs under a proposed law.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji National University Bill 2026 aims to strengthen governance, improve accountability, and modernize the institution’s operations.

The proposed legislation also clearly defines the responsibilities of the University Council, Senate, Chancellor, and Vice-Chancellor.

The new framework aims to prevent concentrated power within the University Council and support more effective decision-making.

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“Part 5 of Section 65 the Council is responsible in ensuring that the University operates within the annually approved budget and remains solvent. Part 5 of Section 68 requires the University to audit financial accounts and submit the audited financial report to Parliament. These provisions in the bill ensure that public funds are accounted for in a transparent and accountable manner by FNU”

Rabuka says the Bill also protects academic freedom, allowing staff and students to research, express new ideas, and voice unpopular opinions.

However, Opposition MP Premila Kumar points out that under the proposed law, the Minister would appoint 19 of the 25 University Council members, compared to 15 under the current Act.

She argues this could increase Government influence over the university rather than strengthen its independence.

The Bill has been presented to Parliament for consideration.