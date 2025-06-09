Story behind Megan Thee Stallion’s spooky Halloween costume

Megan Thee Stallion. [Photo Credit: CNN Entertainment]

Megan Thee Stallion takes her Hottieween very seriously.

The rapper and actress this year wore an elaborate orange-black-and-white look designed by Cirque du Soleil, in keeping with the “Thee Circus is Coming” theme for her annual Halloween celebration, held this year in Las Vegas.

The elaborate get up took 23 artists more than 700 hours to craft, using more than 50 yards of fabric. It included a voluminous skirt embellished with jester faces that look like scary pumpkins, as Guberinic said the star has always included pumpkin imagery as part of her past postings on social media celebrating Halloween, as well as a headpiece and layers that allowed Megan Thee Stallion to shed pieces throughout the night.

The design took so much time in part because of the intricacies including an accordion sleeve built from 120 individually patterned pieces. The giant origami pumpkin skirt comprises12 panels, each nearly six feet tall, using more than 400 square feet of custom-printed, hand-painted material. The skirt was decorated with 13 3D-printed jester embellishments, ;more than 50 magnetsallowed the skirt to separate into four sections.

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Gabriel Dubé-Dupuis, Cirque du Soleil’s creative director, said Megan was thrilled by the initial mock up.

The woman known for her killer body and revealing outfits did have a request, however.

Known for showing off her enviable figure, the star had one request.

Megan Thee Stallion also wanted something that transformed throughout the night from an attention-grabbing entrance at the club to something she could rock while partying with her guests.

The Grammy-winning artist is known for doing it big and her career this past year has reinforced that.

In March, she made her Broadway debut in the role of Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” which led to her both performing and presenting at this year’s Tony Awards.

In late October, she headlined the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and last week she released an EP titled “Tina Tuesday Freestyles.”

Megan launched Hottieween in 2019 and has so far held the event in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and her hometown of Houston.

Her past costumes have included a talking flower from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” film, “Hellraiser’s” Pinhead, the anime character Mirko from “My Hero Academia” and Greta from “Gremlins 2: The New Batch.”

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Hottieween goes to Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation.